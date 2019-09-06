Birmingham Artwalk is a two-day arts festival that transforms Birmingham’s loft neighborhood into an arts district, featuring the work of more than 100 visual artists, live musicians, street performers, food and drink vendors, and children’s activities. It is free to the public and has become a much anticipated fall event, drawing more than 10,000 people to the streets of downtown.
