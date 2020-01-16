BIRDING IN COSTA RICA

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Birding in Costa Rica with Dwight Lammon, retired emergency and critical care nurse and now world-traveling bird observer.  Learn about birds, specifically those of Costa Rica, along with Dwight's stunning photography.  See olli.ua.edu for complete listing of educational programs. Free admission!

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
