Bham Eat Drink Ride Food Tour

OHenry's Coffees 569 Brookwood Village #101, Birmingham, Alabama 35209

The Eat.Drink.Ride. Food Tour is back going to 5 local spots in 4 hours. We will have small bites and some cocktails/adult beverage. The new meeting spot is still at Brookwood Mall in the parking lot of O'Henry Coffee (next to Target).

Please arrive by 4:50 to sign waiver and temperature checks. We will leave promptly at 5 pm. MASKS ARE REQUIRED while riding on the bus. If you forget your mask, one will be provided at an additional $5. If you refuse to wear your mask, you will be asked to leave the bus WITHOUT A REFUND.

Tickets are $120. All sales are final. Be there or be square. If you have a food allergy, please email me after you purchase your ticket.

  • Q. Can I choose the restaurant?
  • A. No, the tour is pre-arranged.
  • Q. Can I book a private event for my group?
  • A. Yes, please email me, comediennejoy@gmail.com or book all the tickets at the same time.
  • Q. How many guests are allowed on the bus?
  • A. Due to Covid19 social distancing. 12 is preferred.
  • Q. Can I bring a cooler?
  • A. If you are over 21, I don't mind?
  • Q. Once I get my ticket, do I need to pay for anything else?
  • A. No, the ticket is inclusive of food & drink.
  • Q. What do I need to bring?
  • A. A mask, good attitude and ready to have fun!

Info

OHenry's Coffees 569 Brookwood Village #101, Birmingham, Alabama 35209
Entertainment, events
