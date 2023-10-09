Belly Dance Series with Bethany
to
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
It’s time to shimmy and shake! Belly dance is all about learning to connect with your body and having fun. Suitable for all shapes, sizes, and activity levels. Wear comfy clothes. Ages 18+, no registration required. Monday nights in October. Community Room.
Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Dance, events, Leisure & Recreation, library