Belly Dance Series with Bethany

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

It’s time to shimmy and shake! Belly dance is all about learning to connect with your body and having fun. Suitable for all shapes, sizes, and activity levels. Wear comfy clothes. Ages 18+, no registration required. Monday nights in October. Community Room.

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
