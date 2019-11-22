Béla Fleck & The Flecktones

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203

Groundbreaking, Grammy-winning quartet Béla Fleck & The Flecktones will be celebrating their 30th anniversary with a North American tour beginning this summer.

Banjoist Béla Fleck, harmonica and keyboardist Howard Levy, bassist Victor Wooten and percussionist/drumitarist Roy “Future Man” Wooten have been creating some of the most forward-thinking music during their long, storied career. While all manners of genres come into play — from classical and jazz to bluegrass and African music to electric blues and Eastern European folk dances — the result is an impossible-to-pigeonhole sound all their own, a meeting of musical minds that remains, as ever, utterly indescribable. Simply put, it is The Flecktones: music made only when these four individuals come together.

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Entertainment
