BBQ the Bucs has been a yearly fundraiser in the schools for several years now, teacher Martha Manley said, and it benefits a charity chosen each year by the students.

At 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 18, the night before the game, students from various clubs and groups will gather in the old junior parking lot at the high school and sell food and drinks, as well as participate in a grilling competition, all to raise money for charity.