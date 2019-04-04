Basic Microsoft Word

to Google Calendar - Basic Microsoft Word - 2019-04-04 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Basic Microsoft Word - 2019-04-04 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Basic Microsoft Word - 2019-04-04 16:00:00 iCalendar - Basic Microsoft Word - 2019-04-04 16:00:00

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Thurs, Apr 4: Basic Microsoft Word

4-5:30 p.m. Electronic Classroom

Learn how to copy and paste, format text, adjust margins, insert page numbers, use spell check and more. Call 205-978-4679 to register.

Info

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Basic Microsoft Word - 2019-04-04 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Basic Microsoft Word - 2019-04-04 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Basic Microsoft Word - 2019-04-04 16:00:00 iCalendar - Basic Microsoft Word - 2019-04-04 16:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours