Barry Mitchell’s Smilemakers Show

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Thursday, June 20: Barry Mitchell’s Smilemakers Show

10:30-11:15 a.m. and 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Community Room

All the way from Tennessee, Barry Mitchell will make you smile with his amazing show of magic, ventriloquism and comedy. All ages.

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
