Bargain Bash

to Google Calendar - Bargain Bash - 2019-04-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bargain Bash - 2019-04-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bargain Bash - 2019-04-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bargain Bash - 2019-04-25 18:00:00

2467 John Hawkins Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244 Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Bargain Bash- the “preview” party for Bargain Carousel

Please join the Junior League of Birmingham for an evening of exclusive access to all the merchandise that will be sold at Bargain Carousel. Enjoy fabulous food and tasty beverages from local businesses, incredible auction items and private shopping at bargain prices. All patrons will pay double the sticker price and bid numbers are issued with ticket purchase. Be a part of this wonderful night as we raise awareness and funds for our 38 community projects, which have made a positive impact on the Birmingham community for over 96 years.

Tickets for Bargain Bash will be available on the Bargain Carousel website: bargaincarousel.net starting in mid-March. All admission is at 6 p.m. and costs $40 per ticket.

For more information, call (205) 879-9861 or visit bargaincarousel.net

Info

2467 John Hawkins Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244 Vestavia Hills, Alabama View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
to Google Calendar - Bargain Bash - 2019-04-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bargain Bash - 2019-04-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bargain Bash - 2019-04-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bargain Bash - 2019-04-25 18:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours