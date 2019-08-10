BABYPALOOZA BABY & MATERNITY EXPO

New and expectant parents don’t miss metro Birmingham’s biggest MOMMY MEET-UP -- the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama Babypalooza Baby & Maternity Experience is coming to the Finley Center in Hoover from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Babypalooza LIVE! is where new, expectant, and even hopeful moms get to connect to each other and all of the local resources in the area. Features include pre and postnatal health seminars from Grandview Medical Center, Babypalooza U parenting workshops, the 4D Mommies, 3D/4D Ultrasound and gender reveal studio, BuyBuy Baby Registry 101 with the ability to demo and win baby gear, baby and maternity exhibitors, and much more.

Moms will be able to use the Babypalooza APP to get detailed vendor information, start their baby registry, add items to their registry and play the Baby Bingo and the Babypalooza Scavenger hunt for prizes.

Admission is free for Babypalooza members, join and get details on how to win the big prizes at BabyPalooza.com.