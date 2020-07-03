Babe Ruff’s Cinema Nights

Bring your blankets and join us for Babe Ruff's Cinema Series at Regions Field featuring Toy Story 4, Harry Potter: The Sorcerer's Stone, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Field of Dreams. Relax and view the movie from the field or in the stands.

VIP and Reserved Ticket Packages are available to watch the movie on the field in marked 10'x10' socially distanced squares. (Limited to five people per square, please.)

Limited VIP and Reserved Tickets are available, so reserve your space NOW!

Included in the VIP Package: Reserved 10'x10' space on the field, Five (5) Tickets, One (1) VIP Parking Pass in the VIP Lot located on 3rd Ave S between 15th and 14th Street, Voucher for Two (2) Coca-Cola Products and Two (2) 16oz Domestic Beers, or Two (2) Wines (187ml) Access to on-field bar, bottomless popcorn, and a $20 Sports Depot Gift Card!

Included in the Reserved Ticket Package: Reserved 10'x10' space, Five (5) Tickets, and Voucher for Two (2) Coca-Cola Products and Two (2) 16oz Domestic Beers.

General Admission tickets are available to watch the movie in the stadium seating sections of Regions Field behind the First Base Dugout. Movie goers will be socially distanced.

Limited Availability, so get your orders in now! We can't wait to see you!

Please note, only blankets and towels will be allowed on the field. No chairs, coolers, or outside food/beverage will be permitted.

If you have any questions call us at 205-988-3200 or email barons@barons.com.