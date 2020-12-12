AWC Holiday Craft & Bake Sale

to

Veterans Park 4800 Valleydale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35242

Turn your holiday shopping into charitable support of the Alabama Wildlife Center’s mission of wildlife rehabilitation and education!

Nature-themed Ornaments & Gifts

Homemade Jams, Delicious Baked Goods

Smoked Hams

Bird Feeders & Houses

Holiday Decorations of Natural Materials

Original Artwork of Wildlife & Nature

Homemade Frozen Casseroles: Mac 'n' Cheese, Broccoli/Rice/Cheese, Sweet Potato & Sausage/Cheese/Grits

Visit with Santa

Enjoy free refreshments

Meet glove-trained Education Birds up close

Info

Entertainment, events, Kids & Family, Markets
