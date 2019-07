All roles available! Come audition for a community theatre production of Bock and Harnick's "most charming musical of all time," She Loves Me! This is a multigenerational show that calls for comic actors, singers, and dancers.

Auditions take place in Tyson Hall at VHUMC Sunday August 4, starting with a dance call at 3pm followed by vocal auditions (please prepare 32 bars from a song from the show). Callbacks to follow. Rehearsals start October 7, 2019, and the show runs November 22-24, 2019.