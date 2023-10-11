ASC Presents: Benise

It’s going to be one hot night as Benise, “The Prince of Spanish Guitar,” and his Emmy Award winning production come to town as part of his global tour. Armed with his Spanish guitar, Benise will take the audience on an unprecedented and epic adventure through

Spanish Flamenco, Cuban Salsa, Brazilian Samba, Parisian Waltz, exotic drumming, and more!

FIESTA! showcases songs from Benise’s 7th PBS Special. Performing classic rock anthems from Led Zeppelin and AC/DC, and fuses them with Spanish guitar and dance to bring a fierce intensity to these new interpretations. In addition, Benise adds his signature touch to classics such as “Ave Maria, “Moonlight Sonata,” and Vivaldi’s “Summer” from The Four Seasons.

Benise, along with an international cast of musicians and dancers, will entertain audiences with a two-hour show that will take viewers on an escape to Spain to a beautiful Spanish courtyard filled with Flamenco dancers, stunning costumes and fiery Spanish guitars. This is a show for the whole family and offers something for everyone.