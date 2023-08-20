ASC Presents: The Alabama Troubadours

This stellar lineup includes: Rick Carter (Rollin In The Hay, Telluride), Stan Foster (Rollin in The Hay, Phil And Foster), Donna Hall (Wet Willie), and William “Moose” Harrell (Jason Ringenberg, The Thieves, Telluride).

These savvy veterans have toured the world and then some and will bring an amazing performance too the ASC as they present the music of the great John Prine.

Carter is authentic in his role as one of his musical heroes and Donna Hall, member of the Alabama AND Georgia Music Hall Of Fame, is a stunning complement, as she perfects the Prine duets. With Foster on bass and Harrell on assorted guitars, a powerful musical experience is guaranteed.

If you’re a Prine fan this show is a must-see. If you are just learning about the masterful writings of John Prine, then you can’t miss these Alabama legends in their show of deep reverence for an American music treasure.