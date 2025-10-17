ARX MORTIS HAUNTED HOUSE - Killen, Alabama

Arx Mortis Haunted House bring 5 TERRIFYING Stories for 2025 including: Sir Cecil's World Famous BigTop, Covington Clinic, GrayStone Academy, Deadwater Bayou: Curse of the Rougarou (NEWLY EXPANDED), and **All New** BLOOD HIVE Vampire Zone.

Rated Alabama's #1 MUST SEE Haunted House for 2025 by The Scare Factor.

Visit on Fridays and Saturdays to visit our ALL NEW Fright Town Entertainment Zone with specialty snacks/drinks, roaming scareactors, LIVE DJ, and 5 attractions ranging from spooky to terrifying!

Purchase the Fright Town MEGA PACKAGE for access to all 5 Fright Town attractions for ONLY $19.99 (main Arx haunted house ticket sold separately).