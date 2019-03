Saturday, June 22: Artist Michael Albert

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Makerspace

Michael Albert creates beautiful works of art using collage, and his favorite thing to use? Cereal boxes! He will demonstrate how he can turn a pile of “trash” into something beautiful, and even give the audience a chance to explore their own artistic side. Must register. Call 978-0198 or register online. Kindergarten and up.