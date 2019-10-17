The Arthritis Foundation Bone Bash is a Halloween-themed event that raises funds for the Arthritis Foundation. This costumed affair includes dinner & drinks, frightfully fun entertainment, spooky decorations, costume contests and a silent auction!

Looking for a good reason to get festive this Halloween? The Arthritis Foundation's Bone Bash fundraiser is a community-driven event that takes place in a few select cities across the country. These fun and spirited evenings raise funds to support our mission to conquer arthritis and help more than 50 million Americans say Yes to a better life.

All guests will enjoy a buffet dinner, bar, music and dancing, entertainment, silent auction, costume contest and a presentation hosted by Arthritis Foundation volunteers and staff. Proceeds support the Arthritis Foundation’s research, advocacy and public health programs.