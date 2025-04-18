Art Show Opening for C.D. Sacco
to
Rojo Birmingham 2921 Highland Ave, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
Rojo's April artist is CD Sacco. The art will be up through the month of April with his Art Show Opening on Thursday, April 10th at 7pm entitled "Monochromatic Dreams of Community." Paintings and drawings.
Margarita Thursday too until 9pm with all margaritas $1 off including top shelf and THC!
Art will stay up through April 29
Info
Rojo Birmingham 2921 Highland Ave, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
Art & Exhibitions, events