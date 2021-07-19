Art Monday - Toddlers Playhouse

Toddlers Playhouse 2531 Rocky Ridge Rd. , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243

Toddlers Playhouse is offering a recurring event every Monday. Art Monday will be offered through various teachers that will come to teach the children through art. Some days will be Lego art, popsicle art, and many more. This a great way to teach toddlers through art. Classes are offered from 10:30-11:30 or 12-1 every Monday, please check out the schedule on the website to book a class. Children, Ages 0-5 years old

Crafts, events, Kids & Family
