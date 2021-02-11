OLLI at UA presents Archaeology of Alabama with Matthew Gage. Alabama has an incredible archaeological record derived from over 13,000 years of occupation. From Paleoindian to Civil Rights, we will give a broad overview of the state's heritage and discuss some specific archaeological sites that highlight its incredible cultural diversity.

Free admission, but pre-registration is required. All OLLI classes via Zoom technology. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, free basic training sessions are offered. Call 205-348-6482 to register. See olli.ua.edu for complete course catalog.