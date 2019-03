Tuesday, August 27: Apple’s Photos

10-11:30 a.m. Electronic Classroom

Master Apple’s Photos app. Practice taking, viewing, editing, organizing, sharing, syncing, storing, and backing up photos and videos on an Apple device. Devices are not supplied in class so please bring your own iPhone or iPad. If possible, please install the latest iOS software updates prior to class to help following along in class and know your Apple ID password. Call 205-978-4679 to register.