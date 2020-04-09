Why Did Apollo 13 Fail?

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Why Did Apollo 13 Fail with Jim McDade, space enthusiast and former UAB Technology Director. Two days before the 50th anniversary of this aborted moon landing, this presentation will feature footage from NASA as well as a few scenes from the movie that featured Tom Hanks. Jim will describe why it failed and how that experience influences current attempts to reach the moon. Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listings.

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning, History
205-348-6482
