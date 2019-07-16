Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Toy & Model Rocket Launch

Sicard hollow sports complex 4700 Sicard Hollow road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35242

Bring a toy or model rocket and celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the launch of Apollo 11 with rocket launches, a Space Capsule Moon Bounce, Splashdown Splashpad, Astronaut Training Facility Playground, rocket crafts, rocket toys, and food and ice cream!

