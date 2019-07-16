Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Toy & Model Rocket Launch

Bring a toy or model rocket and celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the launch of Apollo 11 with rocket launches, a Space Capsule Moon Bounce, Splashdown Splashpad, Astronaut Training Facility Playground, rocket crafts, rocket toys, and food and ice cream!
Sicard hollow sports complex 4700 Sicard Hollow road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35242
