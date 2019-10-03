Join the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens for the 14th annual Antiques at the Gardens show, Birmingham’s premier event—and a weekend of fun—for fans of design, gardening, and entertaining.

The 2019 show, presented by IBERIABANK, includes talks by nationally acclaimed interior designers, architects, and landscape designers. Dealer halls feature shopping from 22 curated vendors from across the U.S. specializing in antiques, furniture, fine art, vintage jewelry, silver, Oriental rugs, home and garden decor, and other exquisite items.

The headline Red Diamond Lecture Series features two lectures: a morning event with decorator Markham Roberts and an afternoon event with gardening and lifestyle experts Renny Reynolds and Jack Staub.

Shopping is included in general admission. Separate tickets are required for the black-tie Gala at the Gardens and speaker events. Proceeds benefit the ongoing stewardship and enhancement of the Gardens, educational programs, and outreach activities.

Tickets, show schedule, speaker bios, and a dealer directory are available at bbgardens.org/antiques.