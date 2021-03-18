Alys Stephens Center Presents DeQn Sue

We’re [virtually] bringing you a streamed concert starring the Queen of Quirk herself on Thursday, March 18! Ladies and gentlemen … we present: DeQn Sue, performing live from the ASC on Thursday, March 18, at 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET!

DeQn Sue is alternative pop with a sharp lyrical edge bursting with message and humor. This Alabama native is a deft song-maker whose quick lyrical and sonic turns create surprise. She has had her music featured with T-Mobile and in TV series “Orange is the New Black,” to name a few. Time Magazine dubbed her the ‘Queen of Quirk’ and with hints of funk, R&B, pop and even vaudeville. She transcends style, spinning words and sounds purely engaged in the now.

FREE // Must Virtually Reserve