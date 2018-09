After a local couple adopted their daughter this summer, they’ve decided to hand off the operations of a local pumpkin patch to the Boy Scouts.

Patrick Vacarella with the Boy Scouts said the pumpkin patch will still be located at Scout Square on U.S. 31 in Vestavia, in front of the post office. The patch is expected to begin Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.