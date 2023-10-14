Alabama Woodworkers Guild Annual Art Show

Hoover Library 200 Municpial Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Every year the Alabama Woodworkers Guild holds its Annual Art Show to showcase some of the projects its members have made in the past year.  

Whether it is the work of someone new to woodworking or an experienced craftsman, you will be amazed at the bowls, boxes, furniture, musical instruments, art pieces, and even clever jigs they have made.  

Admission is free and do not forget to vote for the entry that you liked the best. 

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14 to Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023

Venue: Hoover Library - Lower Level

Info

