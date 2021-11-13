Alabama Designer Craftsmen Fall Show and Sale

The 48th Annual Alabama Designer Craftsmen Show and Sale will be held at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens Saturday, Nov. 13, 10-5 and Sunday, Nov. 14, 11-4. The individually designed works for sale are all handmade and meant to be worn, used in the home or office, and as indoor or outdoor artistic decoration to be enjoyed now and for years to come. Items include: basketry; batik; pottery; knitted, sewn, and woven clothing; wall quilts; fused, recycled, slumped, and stained glasswork; painted and carved gourds; leatherworking; jewelry; metal working; turned and carved woodworking; and more. Items are reasonably priced for individual and/or corporate gifts.

Each artist presents an educational component in their booth that explains or demonstrates the techniques used to create their individual work. The National Federated Garden Club will be selling baked items to benefit their educational scholarship program. The Alabama Designer Craftsmen is a fine arts organization dedicated to the preservation of Alabama fine crafts and artisans.

For more information, go to alabamadesignercraftsmen.com

Tickets are $5 per person and are available at the door. Children under 12 are free.

Come at least an hour before closing time, if you need to arrive late in the day, to allow time to shop before the artists need to close for the evening or the end of the event.

Masks are required by the City of Birmingham.