Alabama-Birmingham Out of the Darkness Experience

While our Out of the Darkness Walks are going to look different this year, our mission to Save Lives and Bring Hope to Those Affected by Suicide has not changed. We are a strong and resilient community, united in our effort to fight suicide, raise awareness, educate our communities, support those who have lost loved ones, and support those with lived experience. We use our voices and share our stories to provide hope.

We invite you to join us this Fall for an Out of the Darkness Experience. We’re working hard to plan meaningful opportunities to connect and inspire you, and we will share more details about our exciting plans in the coming weeks. We want to keep you up-to-date with the most current information so be sure to sign up and join us!

We are always #TogetherToFightSuicide

PLEASE REGISTER for the Experience at www.afsp.org/birmingham.

For more information, please contact:

Marissa Grayson

Phone: 205-613-6630

Email: marissa.grayson@gmail.com