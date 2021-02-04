OLLI at UA presents The ﻿Air Service in Alabama During the Great War with Robert Kane.

In 1917 the UA ﻿Air Service established a flight training school at an airfield located southeast of Montgomery near present-day Pike Road. A year later, they added an aircraft and engine repair depot on the former site of the Wright Brothers civilian flight school. While the training field closed after the war and reopened during World War II, it is virtually gone, covered in private housing. However, the depot not only stayed open, it continued to expand to become Maxwell Air Force Base.

Class is free but pre-registration is required. All OLLI classes via Zoom technology. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, free basic training sessions are offered. Call 205-348-6482 or see olli.ua.edu.