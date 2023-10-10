After-School Adventures

to

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Ms. Lakin has so much planned for all of our kindergarten-second grade friends! Games, crafts, experiments and lots of adventures await! 10/10: Three Little Pigs STEM Challenge; 10/17: Pumpkin Painting; 10/24: Ooey-Gooey Slime Science. K-2nd Grade. Children’s Program Room.

