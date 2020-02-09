In honor of Black History Month, the ASC welcomes the Aeolians of Oakwood University.

The Aeolians of Oakwood University were originally organized in 1946 by the late Dr. Eva B. Dykes. Since its inception, the choir has traveled widely, touching the hearts of both young and old with their inspirational singing and most recently were named the 2017 Choir of the World. Currently under the direction of Jason Max Ferdinand, a former Aeolian, they return to the ASC with a repertoire of choral music ranging from the Baroque era to the 21st century. They have become an authoritative exponent of Negro spirituals and work songs, which express the yearnings of their forefathers to be free. ‘Soul-stirring performances’ describes them perfectly.