AEIVA Presents William Downs: Rumbling and Stumbling

Gail and Jeffrey Bayer Grand Atrium

William Downs (born in Greenville, SC) has had recent solo exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art Georgia in Atlanta and the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis. His work was featured in the 2021 Atlanta Biennial at Atlanta Contemporary Art Center, the Albany Museum in Albany, GA, and The African American Museum of Art in Philadelphia. He is a recipient of the MOCA GA Working Artist Project grant (2019) and Artadia Award (2018). He has taught at MICA in Baltimore and Parsons in New York City and has been a 2021 visiting lecturer at Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Colorado. Downs just had his first solo exhibition with Derek Eller Gallery in New York in 2021.

