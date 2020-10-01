AEIVA Outside the Lines LIVE featuring Patty B. Driscoll

Relax and unwind with an evening of coloring, great conversation and an intimate Q&A with guest artist, Patty B. Driscoll on Thursday, October 1 at 7p CT // 8p ET.

Feel free to use your own coloring sheets or await coloring pages created by Patty and available to you via email sent day-of event.

About Patty B. Driscoll // Patty is an American artist that utilizes traditional genres and processes such as the still life, water gilding, metalwork, and textiles – layering her work with subtle narratives and subject matter that investigate the context of the feminine/feminist identity. Her work is a dialogue with historical pathways, iconography, and the symbolism of women, and challenges implicit societal representations and inculcated cultural values.

Driscoll received her MFA from the California College of Arts after completing her undergraduate work in Studio Art and Art History at Skidmore College. In addition to her formal degree training, Driscoll has studied at the Florence Academy of Art, the Studio Arts Center International in Florence, and the Art Instituto in San Miguel Allende, Mexico. Her paintings have been exhibited at the Alexandria Museum of Art, the Birmingham Museum of Art, the Masur Museum, the Wiregrass Museum of Art, and the Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery of Skidmore College. For the past 20 years, Driscoll has lived and worked in her hometown of Birmingham, Alabama.

She is represented by Canary Gallery in Birmingham, Alabama, and is a member of Ground Floor Contemporary Gallery.