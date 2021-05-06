AEIVA Outside the Lines LIVE featuring Melissa Yes

Join us for a night to decompress and color, while enjoying a great conversation and Q&A with UAB Department of Art and Art History’s program coordinator and instructor Melissa Yes. Work on your own favorite coloring page, or use one of the ones created by Melissa Yes.

About the Artist // Melissa Yes is an intermedia artist who tinkers with the production and consumption of American bodies and cultural narratives. She earned an MFA with an emphasis in sculpture (2017) at the Ohio State University, as well as a B.S. degree in biology (2006) and a BFA in fine art (2012) from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Yes has worked in art, education and the nonprofit sector for 12 years. In addition to her position at UAB, she is a practicing artist and designer, and is a co-director of a contemporary art nonprofit, VINEGAR.

FREE // Must Virtually Register