AEIVA Outside the Lines LIVE featuring Erin Wright

Join us for a night to decompress and color, while enjoying a great conversation and Q&A with guest artist and UAB Department of Art and Art History Professor of Graphic Design, Erin Wright. Work on your own favorite coloring page, or use one of the ones created by the artist.

About the Artist // Erin has participated in more than 90 international exhibitions in 22 countries, including Poland; the Czech Republic; Korea; the Netherlands; Iran; Liechtenstein; China; Taiwan; Turkey; the Lahti International Poster Triennial; the Bienal Internacional del Cartel en México; the Golden Bee in Moscow; the Colorado International Invitational Poster Exhibition; the Bienal del Cartel Bolivia; the Trnava Poster Triennial in Slovakia; the International Triennial of the Poster in Belgium; and Graphic Advocacy – International Posters for the Digital Age. Wright’s work has been exhibited at the Society of Illustrators Museum in New York first as a student and then as an educator.

Among his awards are Honorable Mention at the second and the third International Socio-Political Poster Biennale in Auschwitz, Poland; Silver Award for a poster in the Social/Political Posters book produced by Graphis; and Designer of the Year as well as Illustrator of the Year at the Birmingham ADDY Awards.

He was invited to be a jury member for international exhibitions including 1st Global Universities Students Advertising Works Invitational Tournament in Guiyang, China; the Paper Beauty Orient – International Design Competition in Nanjing, China and Flexibility – International Brand Design Awards organized in China and Korea, as well as the International Cancer Week Poster Exhibition in Tehran and Sin Barreras International Poster Contest in Venezuela.

His posters are in several collections, including the Robert Irwin archive at the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles; Fourth Block International Triennial of Eco Posters in Kharkov, Ukraine; and The International Poster Collection at Colorado State University.

Wright is the co-founder of Posters Without Borders, a biennial international invitational poster exhibition.

FREE // Must Virtually Register