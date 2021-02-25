AEIVA and Department of Art and Art History Present 45th Annual Student Juried Exhibition Opening Reception

Join us on Thursday, February 25 at 6p CST / 7p ET via Zoom for a night to explore and celebrate the work by UAB Students in the 45th Annual Juried Student Exhibition.

This will mark the 45th year for the annual exhibition, presented by the UAB College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Art and Art History. It will feature 39 artworks created by UAB art students.

The Juried Student Exhibition is an experiential learning opportunity for the students of the UAB Department of Art and Art History. The show is open to all students who took art and art history courses in the past two years.

Featured in the exhibition are works by students Erika Aho, Alan Atkins, Kaitlyn Avery, Mickey Bolyard, Cicely Hill, Cameron Canevaro, Xie Beth Craig, Katie Davis, Matthew Davis, Ashley Frith, Josh Hoggle, Dani Ivey, Maddie Manston, Erin McMahon, Hayley Mikell, Pelatiah Morgan, Caroline Myers, Harper Nichols, Sabrina Palmer, Blanca Parga, Brittany Peters, Derriann L. Pharr, Rosalia V. Reyes, Levi Sanford, Kenny Saylor Jr., Troy Shirley, Cole Swarts, Molly Sinclair, Alexander Tucker, Diane C. Tucker, Kameron Williams, Ta’Ron Williams, and Chris Youngblood.

FREE // Must Virtually Register