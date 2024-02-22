Adults Plus Health Fair
Shades Mountain Baptist Church 2017 Columbiana Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama
The Adults Plus Ministry of Shades Mountain Baptist Church is hosting a Health Fair on Thursday, February 22 from 10:00pm - 6:00pm in the church Conference Center. Exhibitors from healthcare related businesses will be on hand to share information about the products and services they provide. This event is targeted to adults age 60 and over but is open to anyone who wants to attend.
