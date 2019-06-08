Acrylic Academy

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Tuesday, June 18, 2019: Acrylic Academy

5:30–7:30 p.m. Community Room

An evening of fun, easy to follow, painting instruction where you create a work of art alongside your fellow teens. We provide the supplies! Pizza served. For Teens Grade 6-12

Art & Exhibitions
