The Five Points Alliance and the Birmingham Irish Cultural Society invite the community to attend the 9th Annual Irish Flag Raising on Friday, March 17 in Five Points South to serve as the commencement of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday! The flag raising will take place from 7:30 to 8 a.m. at the flagpole located at Chick-fil-A in Five Points South (2000 Highland Ave., Birmingham, AL 35205). The Birmingham Irish Cultural Society will lead the ceremony, which will include pipe and drum performances and an Irish blessing.

The celebration doesn't stop here! Come back to Five Points at 11 a.m. for Irish drink and food specials and live music at participating Five Points South restaurants and bars. Don’t miss out on the 39th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade happening Saturday, March 18!

Sponsors and Supporters of the Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration include: The City of Birmingham, District Six City Councilor Crystal N. Smitherman, Gulf Distributing Company of Alabama, Guinness, Tullamore Dew, Tower on Tenth, Five Points South Neighborhood Association, Birmingham Mountain Radio and Style Advertising. The Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration is presented by the Five Points Alliance.

For more information about the Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration, including a listing of events, restaurant specials and details, visit https://stpatsfivepoints.com!