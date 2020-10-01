The 5 Capitals of Alabama: The Story of Capital Cities From St. Stephens to Montgomery

OLLI at UA presents The Five Capitals of Alabama: The Story of Alabama's Capital Cities From St. Stephens to Montgomery with Tom Bailey. The story begins is a rough semi-civilized Washington County village and ends at an old cotton town. Between 1817 and 1846, the capitals crisscrossed the state from north to south and east to west, following the political fortunes of the times. The story of Alabama's capitals is the story of its people! All OLLI classes are thru Zoom technology. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries; OLLI offers free basic training classes. Program is free, but requires pre-registration to receive an access link. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482.