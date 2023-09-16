4th Annual Celebrate The Family Expo
Hoover Met complex 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway, City of Hoover, Alabama 35244
Birmingham Christian Family Magazine is planning to have its 4th Annual Celebrate The Family Expo, Saturday, September 16, at the Hoover Met Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is meant to highlight the importance of family.
The free event is set to provide an array of activities for kids and adults, exhibits, resources, live music, cooking demos, product samples and many freebies for the entire family.
