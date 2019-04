Enjoy an elegant evening of wine and song at the Vestavia Country Club, as five outstanding finalists take the stage! Compare your picks with those of our savvy panel of three judges… Will your favorite win the day?

$175 ticket includes concert, cocktails and dinner. A table of 8 may be purchased for $1400. ($100 per person is tax deductible.) Reservations are required by May 10 to 205-322-6737. Black tie optional.