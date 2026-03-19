35th Annual Dogwood Prayer Breakfast

This annual breakfast is one of the most moving events in our city. At this event, dignitaries and local citizens come together to offer prayers for our world, country, state and city.

Keynote Speaker: Emily Burton

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Buffet opens at 7:00 am; Program begins at 7:30 am

Vestavia Hills Methodist Church

Individual Tickets: $30

About the speaker: Emily Burton is a graduate of the University of Alabama and the Lovelady Center. She currently serves as the dietitian and Director of Food Ministries at Vestavia Hills Methodist Church. She has a powerful testimony to share of God's faithfulness through all of her trials, tribulations and joys.