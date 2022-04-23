23rd Annual Earth Day at the Gardens
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223
Join the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens as we continue to serve the Gardens, our community, and our visitors at our 23rd annual Earth Day celebration. The free, family-friendly event promotes a passion for plants, gardens, the environment, healthy communities, and human wellness through educational dialogue, informational displays, and outdoor activities.
