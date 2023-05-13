20th Anniversary Motherwalk 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run

Please join us on May 13, 2023, for the 20th annual chipped timed Motherwalk 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run. Event will feature a Kids Fun Zone, Vendors and prizes for largest team, best Teal costume, largest fundraiser, and much, much more!

Held in memory of Norma Livingston and the many women lost each year to ovarian cancer, Motherwalk is held to celebrate survivors, encourage women in their fight, remember women who have lost their battle, and raise awareness about the silent signs and symptoms of the disease. Grab your teal tutu, dust off your running shoes, and sign up to make a difference for Mothers, Daughters, Sisters, and Friends.

Benefits the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation Just a Need patient support programs and ovarian cancer research