2026 Spencer Lecture

The Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens is excited to welcome Margot Shaw as the special guest speaker for the 26th annual Spencer Lecture. Margot is the founder and editor-in-chief of FLOWER Magazine. The magazine has grown to include features on homes, gardens, entertaining, and lifestyle. She is the author of the new book, Flowering Outdoors: Gardens & Parties (released February 17), a book brimming with top style makers’ floral design ideas to enliven outdoor home spaces. Join us for an inspiring evening of reimagining outdoor spaces, innovative ideas, and design possibilities with the leading authority on all things floral. Book signing to follow hosted by Leaf & Petal at the Gardens.