2026 GriefShare Spring Semester

If you’ve lost a spouse, parent, sibling, child, or another close family member, you’ve probably found there are not many people who understand the deep hurt you feel. This can be a confusing time when you feel isolated and have many questions about things you’ve never faced before.

GriefShare provides a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you. Trained facilitators who have experienced grief just like you will guide you through one of life’s most difficult experiences and provide you with the tools and resources to move forward.

Meetings will be held at Faith Church on Thursday nights from 7 to 9 p.m., starting Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.

The Spring semester runs through May 7, 2026, and you’re welcome to join at any time during the 14‑week series.

If you are college age or older and have lost a close family member, please call or text 205‑908‑6529 or email FromMourningToJoy@gmail.com for questions or registration or visit griefshare.org/groups/266529.

Registration is $25 and includes a workbook and refreshments.