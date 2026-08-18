Please join CASA of Jefferson County for the 2026 Friends of CASA Luncheon, where you'll learn more about Court Appointed Special Advocates of Jefferson County. Guests will hear about the children we serve, our dedicated volunteers, and the impact CASA makes throughout our community. This year, we will honor a current volunteer as the second recipient of The Roseman Award. Established in memory of Arnold Roseman, a long-time volunteer whose dedication touched countless lives, the award celebrates that same spirit of service. We also have a few special surprises in store. As our most important fundraising event of the year, the Luncheon directly supports our advocacy for abused and neglected children in Jefferson County. Every ticket and table makes a real difference. Purchase your ticket or table today. We hope to see you there!